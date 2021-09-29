Fosun International Ltd Has $387,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fosun International Ltd cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $243.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $248.90. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

