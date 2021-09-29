Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,249,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $501,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 137,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $225.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

