13,234 Shares in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Bought by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3,554.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after buying an additional 871,897 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 746,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 595,989 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,071,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 459,769 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 158,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 56 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

