First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Lifted by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,427 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.6% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $16,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after buying an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after buying an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after buying an additional 1,733,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.