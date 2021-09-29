Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 147,789 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 147,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.1% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,759,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,448,000 after buying an additional 246,127 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,716. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.