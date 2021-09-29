Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 13,816 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOK. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 253.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. 203,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,565. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

