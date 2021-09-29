Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 19,820 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,776. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

