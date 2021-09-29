Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,894 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $44,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day moving average is $206.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

