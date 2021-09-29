Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,564,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,500,000. Vipshop makes up 0.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 344.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 63,056 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 126,411.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,775 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $4,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 113,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,264. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIPS. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

