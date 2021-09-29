Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,470 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

VIV traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,181. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

