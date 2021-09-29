Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,217 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,723,000 after acquiring an additional 751,051 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,903 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,880,000 after purchasing an additional 788,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

TCOM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

