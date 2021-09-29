Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) were up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 17,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,851,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

A number of analysts have commented on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canoo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Canoo by 504.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

