Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 272 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Target accounts for 2.2% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.15. The stock had a trading volume of 70,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.56. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.