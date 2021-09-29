PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Price Up 3%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 4,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 678,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

PETS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $577.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.54.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

