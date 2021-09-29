Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Down 3%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94. 104,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,347,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,349,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.