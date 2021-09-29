Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.37. Approximately 2,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 472,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

BCEI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

