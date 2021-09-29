qPULA Trading Management LP Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 199,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 57,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,325. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

