$0.28 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,818. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $319.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

