Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.25. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 625%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

APLE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. 12,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,733,000 after buying an additional 1,132,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 336,419.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 70,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

