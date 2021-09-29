Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.01. Entergy also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

NYSE:ETR traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.97. 23,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.