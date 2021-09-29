AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 2,968 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 469,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

PDP traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,109. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

