Scotiabank Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$50.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

