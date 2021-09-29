AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New $831,000 Investment in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 93,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

BATS:IGE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. 483,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

