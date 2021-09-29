AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,315 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 1.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

LUV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. 93,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,279. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

