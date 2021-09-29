Exeedme Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $24.12 million and approximately $534,196.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00136818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.43 or 1.00096539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.66 or 0.06793598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00800237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

