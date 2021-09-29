SafeInsure Market Cap Tops $154,943.68 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $154,943.68 and $273.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018721 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001368 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,526,176 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

