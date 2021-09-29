MonetaryUnit 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $547.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $547.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00125378 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 234,057,191 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

