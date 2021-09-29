Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $24.20 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206,492 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.61% of Ryder System worth $24,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after buying an additional 876,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 376.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.38. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,740. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.