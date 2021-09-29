Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 27,748 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Energizer worth $25,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Energizer by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. 1,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,333. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.