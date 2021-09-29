Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $200.55 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

