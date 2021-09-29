Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%.

NASDAQ:PCYG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,120. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park City Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Park City Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

