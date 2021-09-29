Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings of $4.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.77. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $5.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $24.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.68 to $25.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $23.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

COF opened at $167.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $154.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,073 shares of company stock worth $49,586,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

