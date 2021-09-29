Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,577,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Altria Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,358,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,325,000 after purchasing an additional 623,010 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

