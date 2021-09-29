Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Holdings Increased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,768. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

