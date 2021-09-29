United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United Natural Foods traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.11. Approximately 21,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,126,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

