Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 17,100 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.21% of Amdocs worth $21,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. 2,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,490. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

