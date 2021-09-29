Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 16,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,120 shares of company stock worth $2,230,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 110,304.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,587 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,878,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

