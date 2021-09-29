Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448 in the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

