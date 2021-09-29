Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel B. Poneman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. 1,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,051. The company has a market capitalization of $513.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. Equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

