China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,229. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Online Education Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of China Online Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

