South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 10,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,908. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $428.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

