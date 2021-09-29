Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Sell

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

SGPYY traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. 8,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.