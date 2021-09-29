Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,641,562,000 after purchasing an additional 401,055 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,822. The company has a market capitalization of $393.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.34. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

