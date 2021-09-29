PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Purchases 133 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 2.0% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Humana by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.33.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $393.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.