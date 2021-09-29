Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,328,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 103,781 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $6,539,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $352.15 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

