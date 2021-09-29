BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. 481,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

