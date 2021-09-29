CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.85

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.85 and traded as low as C$67.06. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$67.95, with a volume of 249,141 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. Cormark increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.82.

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,672. Insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,992 over the last three months.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

