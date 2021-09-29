Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $25.73 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $25,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 59,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,813. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

