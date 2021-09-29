SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 504 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,734,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.