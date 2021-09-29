Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $26,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

